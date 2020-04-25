Mary Lee (Gresham) Parish Duke
Private graveside services for Mary Lee (Gresham) Parish Duke, 84, of Lufkin, will be held at the Garden of Memories Memorial Park in Lufkin with Pastor Randy Brown officiating.
Mrs. Duke was born April 14, 1936 in Crockett, Texas, the daughter of the late Henry Richard Gresham and Cheary Bell (Bruce) Gresham, and died Thursday, April 23, 2020 in Lufkin.
Mrs. Duke is survived by her husband of 33 years, Kenneth (Red) Duke of Lufkin; daughter and son-in-law, Darlene and David Allen of Lufkin; daughter and son-in-law, Brenda and Terry Rozell of Tyler ; son, Michael Parish of Tyler; daughter and son-in-law, Deidra and Kevin Wood of Bullard; stepsons, Randy Duke of Lufkin and Monte Duke of Lufkin; grandchildren and spouse, Rob and Lauren Allen of Grapevine, Leslie and Patrick Day of Lufkin, Salena and Eric Rozell of Bullard, Robert Morris of Bullard, Justin Parish of California, Brad and Baylee Parish of Bullard, Markus and Laura Mosley of Jacksonville, Wesley and Megan Wood of Bullard, and Riley Wood of Bullard; and brother, Bobby Gresham of Hudson.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert F. Parish; and her 4 siblings.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons: Rob Allen, Markus Mosley, Wesley Wood, Riley Wood, Robert Morris, Brad Parish, and Justin Parish.
A Visitation will be held from 12:00 noon to 1:30 p.m., Sunday, April 26, 2020 at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
