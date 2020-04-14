Graveside services for Thomas Wayne “Tom” Collins, 85, of Huntington will be held in the Carrell Cemetery with Brother Trey Thompson officiating.
Mr. Collins was born September 2, 1934 in San Augustine County, Texas to the late Sylvia (Norwood) and Thomas William Collins, and died Sunday, April 12, 2020 at his residence.
Mr. Collins resided in Huntington most of his life. He served in the U.S. Army and owned and operated T.W. Collins Acoustical Systems for 45 years. Mr. Collins loved hunting and fishing and enjoyed watching western movies, the Dallas Cowboys, and NASCAR. He was a deacon at Ozias Missionary Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Ruby (Phillips) Collins of Huntington; children and spouses, Dennis and Cynthia Collins, Charlotte and Joe Sheddan, Ramona Hanna, Larry and Beverly Collins, all of Huntington, and Jason and Rachel Collins of Zavalla; grandchildren and spouses, Joe and Emily Sheddan, Jaclyn and Todd Hutson, Keisha Collins, Sonia and Jared Reneau, Raela and Tyler Dhone, Hallie Hanna, Caleb and Alyssa Collins, Blake and Kayla Collins, Wesley and Tessa McNeely, Marshall Fredieu, Jason and Raquel Carrell, Ethan Collins, and Hannah Collins; 11 great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Hunter Carrell; one sister; and three brothers.
Pallbearers will be Joe Sheddan, Jr., Caleb Collins, Blake Collins, Wesley McNeely, Jason Carrell, and Ethan Collins.
Honorary pallbearer will be Marshall Fredieu.
Memorial contributions may be made to Ozias Missionary Baptist Church, 257 Ozias Road, Huntington, Texas 75949.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Huntington, directors.
