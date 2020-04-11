Elmer J. Smith, 92 of Lufkin, TX died Wednesday, April 8th, 2020 at Oakwood Manor Nursing Home in Vidor, TX. A native of Lufkin, TX, he was a longtime resident of Fuller Springs, TX. Elmer served his country during WW II in the U.S. Navy. He was a life member of the VFW and was a craftsman with wood. Burial will take place at Fielder Cemetery in Homer, TX. Elmer is survived by his wife of 68 years Virgie Smith of Lufkin, TX, sons Elmer “Smitty” Smith and his wife Margaret of Vidor, TX, Michael Smith and his wife Kay of Lufkin, TX, Gary Smith and his wife Brenda of Vidor, TX, 13 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to: Gary Sinise Foundation P.O. Box 368 Woodland Hills, CA 91365.

Recommended for you