Graveside services for Tommie L. Nash, 86, of Lufkin, will be held at Noon on Friday, October 11, 2019 in the Gann Cemetery, with Bro. Bobby Oberlechner officiating.
Mrs. Nash was born March 2, 1933 in Angelina County, Texas, the daughter of the late Lottie (Strange) and Louis Lambert. She passed away Wednesday, October 9, 2019 in Lufkin.
Mrs. Nash was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great grandmother. She worked at Brandon Elementary School. She enjoyed cooking, arts and crafts, sewing and movies. She was crowned Queen at TOPS years back. Mrs. Nash had great compassion for special needs kids and never met a stranger.
She is survived by her daughter, Sue King; son, Lloyd Nash; daughters, Kathryn Staten and husband Dale; Norine Mayhair and husband Gregorio Mendez; Patricia Wilcox; Effie Sutton and husband Tex; Aleisia Nash; and Helen Rico and husband Ramon; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren; sisters, Nola Irvin, Ann Hawkins, Alice Berry and Virginia Getro; along with a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Nash was preceded in death by her husband, Loyse Nash; sons, Jessie Nash and Kenneth Nash; and daughter, Elly Mae Nash.
Pallbearers will be Kenneth Netherton, Richard Nash, Dakota Nash, Jordan Courtney, Chris McCarty and Austin Emerson.
Honorary pallbearers will be Dale Staten, Andrew Netherton, Gregorio Mendez and Donnie Hawkins.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Friday morning at Gipson Funeral Home.
