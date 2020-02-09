Services for Norma Sizemore Lord, 94, of Etoile, will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 11, 2020 in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel, with Luther Bolenbarker and Jason Trick officiating. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
Mrs. Lord was born October 25, 1925 in Groveton, Texas, the daughter of the late Mary Velma (Martin) and E. V. Sizemore. She passed away Thursday, February 6, 2020 at her residence.
Norma grew up on a farm in Pennington, Texas and loved country living. She graduated from Pennington High School. She moved to Lufkin in 1943 where she met Ernest Lord and married him in 1945. They were married for 57-1/2 years. She was employed at Cavanaugh Jewelry. Norma was a member of Herty Church of Christ.
She and Ernest moved to Etoile in 1976 where they designed and built a home on the shores of Lake Sam Rayburn. There, Norma enjoyed fishing, boating and bird watching. She also loved to travel.
Survivors include her son, James Frederick Lord; grandchildren, Jennie Piotrowski and husband Tom, Chris Lord, and Heather Jackson and husband Michael; great-grandchildren, Devin, Destiny, Dakota, Sailor, Colton and Kinsey; sister-in-law, Gloria Sizemore; brother, Royce Sizemore and wife Linda; and a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Norma was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest Edward Lord; father and mother, E. V. and Velma (Martin) Sizemore; brothers, James Sizemore, Pete Sizemore and Jerry Sizemore; sisters, Tiny Montgomery and Gloria Wideman; and daughter-in-law, Shirley Lord.
Pallbearers will be Devin Lord, Dakota Lord, Jerry Maxwell Sizemore, Mike Lamb, Dennis Johnston, Jerry Montgomery and Ronnie Montgomery.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday evening at the funeral home.
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
Condolences may be offered at www.gipsonfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.