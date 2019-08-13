Raymond Lee Smith, Sr.
Funeral services for Raymond Lee Smith, Sr., 84, of Diboll, will be held Thursday, August 15, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Maynard Phillips and Pastor Onney Jordan officiating. Graveside services with military honors will follow at 4:30 p.m. Thursday in the King Cemetery at Seven Points, Texas, with Pastor Don Bittick officiating.
Brother Smith was born May 1, 1935 in Austin, Texas, the son of the late Mary Beatrice (Miller) and LeeRoy Smith. He died Friday, August 9, 2019 in a Lufkin hospital.
A resident of Diboll for the past 20 years, Brother Smith had been a Minister at the (Full Gospel) House of Prayer in Kemp, Texas, where he previously resided. He served his country in the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict. Brother Smith was currently a member of Macedonia Baptist Church.
God used June and Leasel Green of Burleson to lead Raymond to Christ. They soon became his spiritual parents and mentors in ministry. He was known as a minister of the Gospel who took in and/or helped raise whomever needed a family or rearing. He has a long and colorful history that included a rough start in life. He was a jokester who enjoyed life. Brother Smith was known to cut-up saying, “If you love me, you would do better.” He was a John Wayne fan and did not allow distractions during General Hospital. He loved to listen to Jimmy Swaggart.
Survivors include his wife, Barbara Smith of Diboll; his children and their spouses, Raymond Smith, Jr., and wife Kim of Lufkin, Danny Smith and wife Edna of Texarkana, Arkansas, Crystal Plemons and husband Bruce of Fort Worth, and Johnny Kepley and wife Stephanie of Waterloo, Iowa; brother-in-law, David Bush and wife Trelly of Pollok; eleven grandchildren; twenty-three great grandchildren; as well as numerous other relatives and a host of friends.
Brother Smith was preceded in death by his adopted father and mother; his birth mother, Katherine Boatwright, who died when he was only eight months old; grandson, Casey Daniel; and nephew, David Carroll Bush.
Pallbearers will be Stoney Smith, Daniel Smith, Clayton Smith, Chris Smith, Kevin Smith and Jermey Bush.
Honorary pallbearers are Sgt. Matthew Smith, USMC-Iraq, T.J. Smith and Corey Smith.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 Saint Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, www.stjude.org.
The family will receive friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday evening at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors
