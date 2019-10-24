Funeral services for Fred “Sonny” Phillips, 84, of Huntington will be held Friday, October 25, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel in Lufkin with Brother Keith Rose and Brother Wesley Matchett officiating. Interment will follow in the Shofner Cemetery.
Mr. Phillips was born February 14, 1935 in Beckville, Texas to the late Ruby (Caples) and Edd Phillips, and died Wednesday, October 23, 2019 in a local hospice facility.
Mr. Phillips was employed with Lufkin Industries for 25 years, then worked as a General Contractor until retirement. He was a member of Ora Missionary Baptist Church for 62 years, served as Deacon for 55 years, and Sunday school director and teacher many years.
Survivors include his wife, Jeannine (Eddings) Phillips of Huntington; sons and daughters-in-law, Steve and Kim Phillips of Huntington, Bennie and Debbie Boles of Kennard, Bud and Kelli Boles of Pollok, Bobby and Christina Boles of Kingwood; daughter, Janice Miller of Huntington; 15 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; sisters and brother-in-law, Wanda Tunnell of Huntington, Linda and Wallace Boyd of Houston; brother and sister-in-law, Paul Ray and Billie Phillips of Huntington; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Sue (Beam) Phillips; granddaughter, Casey Boles; brothers, Leonard Phillips and Edward Phillips, Jr.; and brother-in-law, Charles Tunnell.
Pallbearers will be Steven Phillips, Shane Phillips, Colton Boles, Caleb Boles, Taylor Getro, Abram Boles, and David Boles.
Memorial contributions may be made to Ora Missionary Baptist Church, P.O. Box 1057, Huntington, Texas 75949, Shofner Cemetery Association, c/o UBank, P.O. Box 1090, Huntington, Texas, or Hospice in the Pines, 1504 W. Frank Avenue, Lufkin, Texas 75904.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday evening at the funeral home.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
