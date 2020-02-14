Services for Marjorie “Sue” Pulliam, 91, will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, February 15, 2020 in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Zavalla Cemetery.
She was born May 6, 1928 in Zavalla, Texas. She passed away Friday, February 7, 2020 at her daughter’s residence in Plano.
Sue spent her childhood in Zavalla and Lufkin. As a young adult, she lived in several states before settling down in Oklahoma City for over 30 years.
She was an active member in every church she attended and taught Sunday school, GA’s, Acteens and ESL to Vietnamese. She volunteered as an ombudsman at nursing homes and was a member of Eastern Star. She also owned her own antique shop. Sue’s interests included genealogy, reading, entertaining and spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived by her daughter, Debbie; granddaughters, Mary (Jeremy), Angela (Justin), 6 great-grandchildren; her sister, Doris Polasek; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her husband; brother; and both her parents.
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
Condolences may be offered at www.gipsonfuneralhome.com
