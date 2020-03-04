Funeral services for Clara (Hartnett) Youngblood, 82, of Lufkin will be held Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Charles M. Roberts and Roy Stephens officiating. Interment will follow in the Fielder Memorial Cemetery.
Clara “Aunt Doodle” was born July 22, 1937 in Rocky Hill Community of Angelina County, Texas to the late Eura Lee (Jones) and William Michael Hartnett and went to be with the Lord on March 1, 2020.
As a teenager she worked at Shifters Root Beer Stand as a carhop and loved it. Clara was a homemaker, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She and her family lived in Pasadena for the most part of their life, but when Leo retired, they moved back to Lufkin to be closer to family and settled to a slower pace of life. She was a member of Herty Baptist Church. Her passions were going to garage sales, reading, sending out cards to friends and family for all occasions and taking care of her grandchildren.
Survivors include her son, Larry Youngblood and wife Edith of Pasadena; daughter, Cathy Rice and husband Rick of Katy; granddaughter, Kira Johnson and husband Jesse; grandson, Jason Peterson and wife Ashley; grandson, Taylor Youngblood; great-grandchildren, Devon Peterson, Tessa Peterson, Tyler Peterson, and Rylee Johnson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charles Leo Youngblood; brothers, Howard Hartnett and Burl Hartnett; and sisters, Mildred Jones and Betty Pryor.
Pallbearers will be Bubba Loggins, Rick Rice, Cody Youngblood, Bill Pryor, Taylor Youngblood, and Jason Peterson.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Encompass Hospice Care Team for the care and attention shown to Clara during her last year. We could not have done it without you.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Thursday afternoon prior to the service.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.