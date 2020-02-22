Mrs. Cruz Ozuna was born on May 3, 1966 from Mr. Pedro de Hoyos Garcia and Mrs. Guadalupe Nava Gomez, in Piedras Negras, Coahuila, Mexico. In 1986 she moved to Lufkin, TX where he met the love of his life Eusebio Ozuna. On May 3, 1988 she joined him in a holy matrimony, the fruit of which her beloved 7 children were born. Cruz loved flowers and spending time with her family. On February 5, 2013, her granddaughter Madelyn Miranda was born, who was the light of her eyes and greatest joy.
Cruz is preceded in death by her parents, Pedro de Hoyos Garcia and Guadalupe Nava Gomez; his brothers Pedro de Hoyos, Jesus de Hoyos, Felix de Hoyos and Maria Casas. She is survived by her husband, Eusebio Ozuna Diaz; her brothers Francisca de Hoyos, Victor de Hoyos and Jose Guadalupe de Hoyos; her children Jeanette G. Ozuna, Maricruz Ozuna, Crystal Ozuna, Elizabeth J. Ozuna, Eusebio Ozuna Jr., Edna Ozuna, Leslie Ozuna; and her granddaughter Madelyn Miranda.
The Visitation will be held Sunday, February 23, 2020 at McNutt Funeral Home Chapel between 3:00pm – 7:00pm
