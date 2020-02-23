Memorial services for Judy L. Bernal, 71, of Lufkin, will be held at 6:00 p.m. Monday, February 24, 2020 at First Church, with Bro. Joe Stanley officiating.
Judy was born May 16, 1948 in Dallas County, Texas, the daughter of the late Anne (Williams) and John L. Crawford. She passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020 in a local hospital.
Judy was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a nurse for 29 years and loved animals. Judy was a good Christian person and was affiliated with First Church.
Survivors include her husband, Larry D. Bernal, Jr. of Lufkin; sons, Larry D. Bernal III and girlfriend Tayler, Lonny Joe Bernal and Iesha, Chris Shawn Bernal and wife Mysty Pharr and John Bernal and wife Racheal, all of Lufkin; grandchildren, Nevaeh, Roxie, RoseAli, David, Tatyana and Austin; stepdaughter, Jenica; sister, Fran Smith; and a number of other family members and friends.
In addition to her parents, Judy was preceded in death by 4 unborn special angels.
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
Condolences may be offered at www.gipsonfuneralhome.com
