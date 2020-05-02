Elizabeth Ann ‘Betty’ Cox
Elizabeth Ann “Betty” Cox, 85, of Corrigan, died April 30, 2020, in Corrigan. Private family services will be at Corrigan Funeral Home and interment will follow at Union Springs Cemetery in Corrigan.
