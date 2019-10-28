Funeral services for Elizabeth Mayo, 92, of Lufkin will be held Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Jerry Young and Brother Billy Knight officiating. Interment will follow in the Union Springs Cemetery in Corrigan.
Mrs. Mayo was born March 11, 1927 in Lufkin, Texas to the late Bertha Lee (Landrum) and William Monroe Ivey, and died Saturday, October 26, 2019 in a local hospital.
Mrs. Mayo was a lifelong resident of Lufkin. Her hobbies included reading, watching westerns, doing word search puzzles and putting puzzles together. More than anything else, she adored her grandchildren and loved the time she spent with them. Mrs. Mayo was a member of Wallace Chapel Baptist Church.
Survivors include her son, Donald Mayo and wife Dorothy of Lufkin; son-in-law, Bobby Alderman of Nacogdoches; daughter, Teresa Lambert and husband Jim of Lufkin; and daughter-in-law, Ellen Mayo of Lufkin; grandchildren, Marianne Mayo, Gary Michael Mayo and wife Lily, Keith Alderman and wife Melissa, Kimberly Ray and husband Lorne, T.J. Mayo, Sue Ellen Mayo, Kevin Trevathan, and Amanda Cravy and husband Billy; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; brother, Carol Ivey and wife Verma of Diboll; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bennie J. Mayo, Sr.; daughter, Brenda Alderman; son, Benjamin Mayo; granddaughter, Renee’ Mullin; brothers, Vernon Ivey and Bill Ivey; and nephew, Scott Ivey.
Pallbearers will be Keith Alderman, Gary Michael Mayo, T.J. Mayo, Kevin Trevathan, Nick Alderman, Billy Cravy, and Lorne Ray.
Memorial contributions may be made to Wallace Chapel Baptist Church, 103 Brooks Hendry Road, Lufkin, Texas 75904 or Cal Farley Boys Ranch, 600 SW 11th Avenue, Amarillo, Texas 79101
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Monday evening at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
