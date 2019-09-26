Ronald Jackson Riggins
Funeral services for Ronald Jackson Riggins, 83, of Huntington will be held Friday, September 27, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel in Huntington with Brother Steve Cowart officiating. Graveside services will follow in the Treadwell Cemetery under the auspices of the Homer Masonic Lodge #254 A.F. & A.M.
Mr. Riggins was born June 30, 1936 in Dade City, Florida to the late Oma (Williams) and Corbett Hicks Riggins, and died Tuesday, September 24, 2019 in Lufkin.
Mr. Riggins had resided in Huntington for 45 years. He served in the United States Coast Guard and retired at the rank of MKCS, Senior Chief Machinery Technician in 1975. Prior to his retirement, he received his U.S. Merchant Marine license and was awarded a Chief Engineer’s license for Motor (Diesel) of unlimited horsepower. After settling in Huntington he was employed by the City of Lufkin and Lufkin Industries. After leaving Lufkin Industries, he was employed by the Seafarers International Union and Moran Towing of Texas as a Chief Engineer in the offshore towing and petroleum transportation division until his retirement. His hobbies included vegetable gardening and tractor repair and restoration. Mr. Riggins was a Master Mason and a member of the Homer Masonic Lodge #354 A.F. & A.M. in Huntington.
Survivors include his son, Ryan L. Riggins and wife Virgie of Huntington; daughter, Rhonda Kay Riggins-Skrehot and husband Sam of Huntington; grandsons, Brandon Riggins, Carson Wayne Walker and wife Katy, Reagan Jackson Walker and wife Rachel, Logan Kayne Walker and wife Hannah, Pierce Everett Skrehot, and Bryce Janzen Skrehot; great-grandchildren, Rebecca Lynn Walker and Ella Jane Walker; and numerous other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 43 years in 2005, Nettie Jane McCoy Riggins; and grandson, Corbin Blake Riggins in 2014. Pallbearers will be Carson Walker, Reagan Walker, Logan Walker, Pierce Skrehot, Bryce Skrehot, David Linstrom, and Kevin Keele.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday evening at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Huntington, directors.
