Chloe Ann Capps
Funeral services for Chloe Ann Capps, 68, of Huntington will be held Monday, July 29, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Oak Flat Missionary Baptist Church with Brother Josh Luellen officiating. Graveside services will be held at 12:30 p.m. at Spears Chapel Cemetery in Burkeville.
Mrs. Capps was born April 13, 1951 in Leesville, Louisiana to the late Lowrena (Dickerson) and Coy Miller, and died Saturday, July 27, 2019 at her residence. Formerly of Pollok, she had resided in Huntington for five years. Mrs. Capps loved her God, church, family and fishing. She was a member of Oak Flat Missionary Baptist Church.
Survivors include her husband, Harry Capps of Huntington; sons and daughters-in-law, Maurice and Robin Michell Peugh of Lufkin, Milton “Scooter” and Jill Kelley of Huntington; daughters and son-in-law, Candace O’Neal of Tyler, Pam and Brian Thorne of Groveton; grandchildren, Nicholas Peugh, Michael Fleeman, Leah Fleeman, Trevor Thorne, Andrea Essex, Brian Kelley, Jodi Kelley, and Colton Kelley; great-grandchildren, Kilee Knott, Rylan Thorne, and Peyton Lankford; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Maurice Dwaine Peugh; and brother, John Dickerson.
Pallbearers will be Michael Fleeman, Brian Thorne, Trevor Thorne, Brian Kelley, Colton Kelley, and Kelly Collins.
Honorary pallbearers will be Nicholas Peugh and Troy Dickerson.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, 10900-B Stonelake Blvd. Suite 320, Austin, Texas 78759.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. Monday morning prior to the services.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.