Donna C. McRae, 66, of Lufkin died Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home.
Donna was born May 25, 1953 in Joplin, Missouri to Ruth (Thomas) and Elmer Mecham.
Donna enjoyed riding with Harry on his motorcycle and attending rallies. She was a homemaker, a loving wife, mother and grandmother, who had a very kind soul. Donna will be dearly missed.
Survivors include her husband, Harry McRae of Lufkin; sons, Sheldon Chapman and wife Tanya of Lufkin and John Scott Case of Diboll; grandchildren, John Case, Bryce Case, Bayla Case, Xander Chapman, and Kaley Chapman; brother, Matt Mecham of Groveton; and numerous other relatives.
