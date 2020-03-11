Donald R. Clark
Services for Donald R. Clark, 84, of Huntington are pending with Carroway Funeral Home. Mr. Clark died March 9, 2020, in Lufkin.
John David
Services for John David, 73, of Moscow are pending with Carroway Funeral Home. Mr. David died March 10, 2020, in Lufkin.
Michael Norman Gibson
Services for Michael Norman Gibson, 72, of Huntington, formerly of Pasadena, will be at 2 p.m. Monday at Shafer Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Huntington Cemetery. Mr. Gibson was born Dec. 31, 1947, in Winnsboro and died March 7, 2020, in Lufkin. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Gerald Standley
Graveside services for Gerald Standley, 69, of Corrigan, will be at 3 p.m. today in the Holhausen-Darby Cemetery in Moscow. Visitation will be from 1-2:30 p.m. at Corrigan Funeral Home.
