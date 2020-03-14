Services for Armani Fields, 19, will be held today at 11:00 a.m. in the Impact Outreach Ministries, 440 FM 2021, Lufkin, TX. Burial will follow in the Lake Creek Cemetery in Kennard, TX.
For I know the plans I have for you declares the Lord, plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future - Jeremiah 29:11. Armani had bright dreams and ambitious aspirations; unrealized potential and invaluable gifts the world will never know. He was a kind and loving spirit and possessed a smile that could melt anyone's heart. He was his mother's "chocolate drop" and his sisters' knight in shining armor. He was special to and cherished by all who knew him. Born on October 4, 2000 in Houston, Texas, Armani Jewel Fields was the first child born to Amye Ordaz and Alex Fields, Jr.
Armani attended schools in Groveton and Lufkin Independent School Districts and graduated from Lufkin High School in the Class of 2019. He was very athletic and was a wide receiver on the Lufkin Panther football team. He began his pursuit of higher education at Tyler Junior College in the fall of 2019 and was transferring to Texas College where he been accepted to play in their football program. He worked a short time at IHOP, Burger King, and Pilgrim's Pride in Lufkin.
Armani accepted Christ and was baptized at a young age. He was faithful in his service to the Lord and was a member of Kingdom Fire Starters Ministries.
Armani departed his earthly body on March 3, 2020, far before our hearts were ready to let him go. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Bobby Amie; grandfather, Alex Fields, Sr.; great-grand parents, Deon and Jessie Mae Amie; and great-uncle, Leon Amie. He leaves to cherish his loving memories, his mother, Amye Ordaz (Special friend Don); father, Alex Fields, Jr. (Brandy); sisters, Amari and Amaya Fields, KeAmber Helen; grandmother, Evelyn Escobedo; grandparents, Lilton and Rosie Jackson; five aunts, Suzanne Hewitt, Diana Neely, Samantha Camargo, Veronica Ordaz, and Janice Fields; three uncles, Lloyd White, Edward Ordaz (LaTonya), and Vincent Ordaz; one niece, and a host of cousins, other relatives, and friends.
Though we will miss Armani in this life, the life he lived is a testament to God's plan for prosperity, hope, and a future, a plan no earthly action can deny him. Armani touched many lives. He loved and was loved. His memory will live on through the love he shared with others.
Colonial Mortuary, directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.