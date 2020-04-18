Ellen Roby Currey
Private graveside services for Ellen Roby Currey, 81, of Lufkin, Texas will be held in the Rocky Springs/Old Center Cemetery with Brother Wayne Roberson officiating.
Mrs. Currey was born June 19, 1938 in Lufkin, Texas to the late Mabelle (Feldpausch) and John Wesley Roby, and died Friday, April 17, 2020 in a local nursing home.
In her lifetime Mrs. Currey resided in Lufkin and Crockett, Texas. She owned and operated Currey Title Co. in Crockett for 15 years. She was business minded and was known for her big heart. Mrs. Currey was a member of First United Methodist Church Crockett.
Survivors include her sons and daughter-in-law, Roger Davis of Nogalus Prairie and Ricky and Cheryl Davis of Lufkin; grandchildren and spouses, Mike and April Davis, Richey and Jennifer Davis, and Alyssa and Dr. Dan Kravitz; great-grandchildren, Katie Davis, Max Davis, Maycee Challis, Alex Challis, Carson Kravitz, Fox Davis, Leo Davis, and Katerina Davis; sister-in-law, Geneva Davis of Pollok; and a number of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donn T. Currey; grandson, Kenny Davis; and sister, Christy Trapp.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
