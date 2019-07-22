Ricardo M. Fernandez
Ricardo M. Fernandez, 73, of Lufkin died July 20, 2019. He was born Sept. 16, 1945. Services are pending with Gipson Funeral Home.
Harold Van Harris
Services for Harold Van Harris, 93, are pending with Carroway Funeral Home. Mr. Harris died July 21, 2019, in Orange.
William Leon ‘Butch’ Tidwell
Services for William Leon “Butch” Tidwell, 74, of Burke, are pending with Shafer Funeral Home. Mr. Tidwell was born Oct. 16, 1944, and died July 18, 2019, at his residence.
