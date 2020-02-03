Death notices Feb 3, 2020 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Yolanda (Dixon) Todman Services for Yolanda (Dixon) Todman, 47, are pending with Colonial Mortuary. Mrs. Todman died Feb. 2, 2020, in Austin. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented Articles1 shot near school: Lufkin, Nacogdoches basketball teams playing in Panther GymMeet Lufkin native John VaughnSTALLARD: An easy way to get rid of all those pesky LEOsShooting victim in critical condition in Houston hospitalKeith E. HayesJosh “Bubba” ShoffittSuspect in November manhunt indictedWoman flown to Conroe hospital after wreck between motorcycle, SUVSuspect steals doorbells, routers from TargetRuby McAdams Malnar Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Receive our News in Your Inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Start your morning with the top headlines each day. Sign up today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lufkin News newsroom. Sign up today! Sports Update Get the latest local, college and national sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Police Reports Get the latest local and national police reports every day in your inbox. Weather Receive the daily weather forecast and the weekly outlook in your inbox each morning. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries every afternoon. Charm East Texas Magazine Receive monthly updates on the latest issues of Charm East Texas magazine. Promotions & Special Offers Sign up to receive emails about our exciting Deals, Contests, & Special Offers! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
