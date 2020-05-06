Ronald Ayers

Services for Ronald Ayers, 58, of Lufkin, are pending with Colonial Mortuary. Mr. Ayers died May 4, 2020, in Lufkin.

Gill Barlow

Gill Barlow died April 30, 2020, in Lufkin. His family viewing will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at All Families Mortuary in Burke. Interment will follow Darden Cemetery in Chester. He was born Aug. 18, 1950, in Corrigan.

Cozell (Snow Ball) Rogers

Private graveside services for Cozell (Snow Ball) Rogers, 71, of Lufkin, will be on Friday in the New Hope Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday in the Colonial Mortuary Chapel. Mr. Rodgers was born Jan. 30, 1949, in Lufkin died April 23, 2020, in Lufkin.

Ike Williams

Graveside services for Ike Williams, 64, of Lufkin, were held Tuesday in the Fielder Memorial Cemetery. Mr. Williams was born Oct. 23, 1955, in Lufkin, and died May 2, 2020, in Lufkin. Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.

