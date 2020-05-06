Ronald Ayers
Services for Ronald Ayers, 58, of Lufkin, are pending with Colonial Mortuary. Mr. Ayers died May 4, 2020, in Lufkin.
Gill Barlow
Gill Barlow died April 30, 2020, in Lufkin. His family viewing will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at All Families Mortuary in Burke. Interment will follow Darden Cemetery in Chester. He was born Aug. 18, 1950, in Corrigan.
Cozell (Snow Ball) Rogers
Private graveside services for Cozell (Snow Ball) Rogers, 71, of Lufkin, will be on Friday in the New Hope Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday in the Colonial Mortuary Chapel. Mr. Rodgers was born Jan. 30, 1949, in Lufkin died April 23, 2020, in Lufkin.
Ike Williams
Graveside services for Ike Williams, 64, of Lufkin, were held Tuesday in the Fielder Memorial Cemetery. Mr. Williams was born Oct. 23, 1955, in Lufkin, and died May 2, 2020, in Lufkin. Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.