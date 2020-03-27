Norman Barlow

Private service for Norman M.Barlow will be held Saturday, March 28, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. in the Colonial Mortuary Chapel. Interment will follow in the Huntington Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday 5:00 p.m, till 7:00 p.m., at Colonial Mortuary.Mr. Barlow was born on December 11, 1927, in Woodville Tx and died on March 21, 2020, in Lufkin Tx.
Service will be webcast at 11:00 a.m., on our website, www.colonialmortuarylufkin.com
Norman Manuel Barlow was born on December 11, 1927, to the parentage of the late Roger and Zelle Barlow in Woodville, Texas.
Norman and his family resided in the Moss Hill Community, where he was a member He received his formal education in Woodville, Texas graduating from Scott High school in Woodville Texas. Norman later attended Prairie View A & M University, majoring in Agriculture. While here he met his late wife, Helen Malone from Huntington, Texas and were later married in 1955.
Norman's livelihood consisted of his enlistment in the Air Force in 1955. His MO was Tele -Communication retiring in 1973. After his retirement, he was employee at the Lufkin Trailer Division as a Machinist and later retired. He also was an avid Farmer. He loved raising hogs, growing garden and doing yard work. He also enjoyed playing the guitar, singing and had a passion for fishing and barbecuing. Norman was a spiritual leader of the Huntington Community. He taught Sunday School, and Bible Study for more than (35) years at Pilgrim Home Baptist Church, and later became Deacon. He also was a Volunteer Teacher at Ministry in Action Living Center for 10 years or more.
Left To Cherish His Memories
His children, Rodney Barlow(Debra), Norma Hodge(Alfonce)and Bonita Barlow; A sister, Mattie Winston; seven grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren; a wealth of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends.
Preceding Norman in death: His parents, Roger and Zella Barlow; sisters, Daisy Bell Jordan, and Leona Taylor; A brother Sterline Barlow; His wife, Helen Barlow. Colonial Mortuary-directors
