Funeral services for Bart Thomas Royal of Diboll will be held Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in the First Baptist Church of Diboll with Brother Kenny Hibbs officiating. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
Bart Thomas Royal was born May 24, 1945 in Poteet, Texas. He left this world on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at the age of 74. He was preceded in death by his wife, Janice Stanfill Royal; his brother, James Royal; and parents, Bart and Annabel Royal.
He is survived by his son, Jeremy Bart Royal; daughter-in-law, Kecia; and grandson, Tyler. He is also survived by his beloved friend and caregiver, Sandra Davis.
He is also survived by sisters, Marjorie Bullard and Mary Nelson (husband David); brothers, Frank (wife Sonja), Marvin (wife Rita), and Jeff (wife Becky); and numerous nephews, nieces, neighbors and friends.
Bart had a successful career in the oil industry, and later in life trained at Texas A&M University for a second career as an electrical engineer. He served as a sergeant in the U.S. Army in Vietnam in communications, attached to the United States 101st Airborne Division.
After retirement, Bart found great enjoyment in participating in the Oakwood Outlaw Cowboy Shooting Club along with his friend, Jack Jenkins. Many treasured memories were created while dove hunting with Jeremy and Tyler. Bart was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church of Diboll. He will be dearly missed by many.
Pallbearers will be Frank Royal, Jeff Royal, Marvin Royal, Reagan Voss, Jerry Jenkins and Phillip Richard.
The family will receive friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday evening at Carroway Funeral Home.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors
