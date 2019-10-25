Loving mother, wife, and Mimi; Peggy Sharon Jones of Lufkin, went to be with her Lord on the 16th of October, 2019 at Briarcliff Nursing Home in Tyler; she was 75. Born December 19, 1943, preceded in death by her husband Emil Jones Jr. and sister Kay Frazier. Peggy is survived by her children; son John Jones and wife Pam, daughter Lesli Wright and husband Greg, son Richard Jones and wife Holli. Her grandchildren; Jacqueline Jones and husband Josh Freeman, Kelsey Jones, Jennifer Johnston, Kody Jones, Brooke Wright, Brittany Wright, Taylor Jones, Tyler Jones, Shayla Jones Wilsie and husband Royce. Great grandson; Ayden Jones. Peggy could always be found making a joke and laughing with loved ones. She was an excellent cook and showed her love most while hosting friends and family. She’s still laughing, but now flying high with the angels at peace, with no further suffering. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Alzheimer’s Association and American Heart Association. A private family ceremony will be held at Garden of Memories Mausoleum in Lufkin, Texas on Monday, October 28th at 1pm.
