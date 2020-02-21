Deborah “Debbie” Naomi Nuse, 63, went to her heavenly home on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at her home in Atmore, Al. Debbie lived life to the fullest and brought an incredible energy into any room she entered. Debbie was born May 6, 1956 to Albert and Lera Herrington. She was a graduate of Silsbee High School Class of 1974 and lived there many years before moving to follow her career in the gaming industry. She enjoyed the many diverse individuals she encountered in her work. Debbie is preceded in death by her father Albert Herrington and mother Lera Herrington. She is survived by her husband Louis “Bear” Nuse of Opelousas, LA, brothers William Paul Herrington and wife Ruby of Miriam Woods, MO, Leon Herrington and wife Karen of Warren, Lawrence “Buddy” Herrington of Pompano Beach, FL, and Ronnie Herrington and wife Mary Ann of Hitchcock, daughter Amy Mitchell and husband Jody of Huntington, son Michael Yarbrough, Jr. and wife Amanda of Bauxite, AR, grandson Joe Mitchell, III of Huntington and countless nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
A celebration of Debbie’s life will be as follows:
Monday, February 24th at 10:00am at First Presbyterian Church of Atmore (208 East Horner St, Atmore, AL 36502 and Saturday, February 29th @ 10:00am at First Baptist Church Huntington (702 North Main, Huntington, TX 75949).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.