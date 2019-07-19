Winnie Savage Smith
Winnie Louise Savage Smith, daughter of Ida Harris and Willie Savage, was born in Joaquin, Texas, on July 23, 1923. Her older sisters, Thelma and Bernice, wanted their baby sister named after their friend Winnie. The Savage family also included older brother, Curtis and a little brother, Lee Olen.
Winnie married Jack Raymond Smith, and during World War II she followed him on stateside assignments, which included Alabama and California, until Jack was sent overseas. She returned to Joaquin where she lived with their two daughters for the duration of the war. After receiving serious wounds at Peleliu, Jack returned to the states for a long rehabilitation, and then the family moved to Nacogdoches for Jack to complete his college degree.
They moved to Amarillo, where Winnie started college herself when her younger daughter began first grade. Her desire was to be a fashion designer but that option was not available, so she majored in Home Economics, completing her degree at Stephen F. Austin State College in Nacogdoches. Not wanting to miss the benefits of college, with the support and encouragement of her husband Jack, she participated in marching band, starred in school plays, and joined in other extracurricular activities. Winnie went on to teach at Lufkin High School and later at Lake Highlands High School in Dallas. Her love of her students and of teaching resulted in many lifelong friends.
With her fashion knowledge and sewing skills, she dressed her daughters in elegant, richly detailed, one-of-a-kind creations. She later became interested in needlepoint, stitching gifts for members of the family, a Last Supper scene for First Presbyterian Church of Lufkin, as well as two large, complicated masterpieces.
At Jack’s insistence, Winnie learned to do genealogical research, becoming a passionate researcher. While she was not interested in joining genealogical organizations, her ancestors include early European musicians, American Revolution participants, and Republic of Texas settlers. Winnie was proud of her Irish heritage as well as her father’s service as a Texas State Representative.
As an avid bridge player, she made many friends in both Lufkin and Nacogdoches. Jack and Winnie for many years were active members and Elders in the First Presbyterian Church of Lufkin. Jack passed away in Lufkin in 1998, and Winnie later moved to Nacogdoches and transferred her membership to Westminster Presbyterian Church of Nacogdoches.
Winnie adored her family members, and doted on her grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. At her 85th birthday, she sat on the floor playing games with her great-grandchildren. She celebrated her 90th birthday with family and friends at the Jones House in Nacogdoches.
Survivors include her daughter, Sandra Smith of Dallas; daughter and son-in-law, Sheron Smith-Savage and David Ing of Santa Fe, New Mexico; and son-in-law, Nolan Smith of Nacogdoches; grandchildren, Katie Finley (and Eddie) Ware of Frisco, Pam Finley (and John) Henry of Dallas, Brent (and Heather) Hawthorne of Dallas, Blake (and Wendy Harvel) Hawthorne of Austin, and Jesse Ing of Los Angeles, California; and 8 great-grandchildren; nephews and nieces include: Jim Parker, Patsy Savage Harris, David Kirkland, Toni Kirkland McWilliams, Lee Olen Savage, Donna Savage Caldwell, Tracy Savage, David Houser, and Susan Houser.
Winnie was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jack R. Smith; and a grandson, Bryant Keith Finley. Also all her siblings, Thelma Parker, Curtis Savage, Bernice Kirkland, and Lee Olen Savage; a sister, Cleora Savage, died as an infant.
The family wishes to thank Winnie’s caregivers, Angela Johnson and Anjelica Wynn, for their devotion and loving care.
One of Winnie’s favorite pictures shows her as a young woman walking down the street holding her daughters’ hands. Her father said, “Winnie will never let go of those girls’ hands.” He was right.
A service will be held Friday, July 19, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Elwyn M. Gipson Memorial Chapel located in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park in Lufkin, with Reverend Stephen Newton officiating. Visitation will be held from 1-2 prior to the service Friday. A reception will follow the service in the Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Westminster Presbyterian Church of Nacogdoches or a charity of your choice.
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
Condolences may be offered at www.gipsonfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.