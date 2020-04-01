Services for Millige Wesley (Wes) London, 73, of Conroe will be held Thursday, April 2, 2020 at Garden of Memories Memorial Park, Lufkin, with Rev Ty Phillips officiating. Mr. London was born November 7, 1946 to the late Harold Wesley and Fannie (Thomas) London and passed away in Conroe on March 29, 2020.
Wes started as a State Farm Agent in April 1971 in Jasper, TX. He went to agency manager in the Golden Triangle Area in 1976. He had 13 agents under his management. In 1981, Wes came back into agency in Lufkin. He retired on November 30, 2017 from State Farm.
Wes always loved fishing and hunting and taught his boys and daughter to love it. He had three different deer leases and enjoyed his trips for 14 years to Hurley, Wisconsin to hunt with his buddies, John O’Berto and Sid Williams.
Wes was a 50 year member of Lufkin Chapter OES 382 in Lufkin. He was a 50 year member of John Sims 458 in New Waverly and Lufkin Lodge 669 in Lufkin. He was also a 50 year Scottish rite and 50 years Shriners.
He was an adult teacher at Harmony Hill Baptist Church and finally moved to his first love and taught in 4th, 5th, 6th grade for 17 years with his wife Sharon.
Wes was in Jasper Camp of Gideon’s International and it was the fastest camp in Texas. He enjoyed going to Lamar University and Angelina College giving out Bibles. He also made a trip to Mexico to hand out Bibles. He was a member of Mims Baptist Church in Conroe.
He had a very special friend, Milton Smith that came by once a week and had coffee with him. He will be missed by all his nephews. He will also be missed by his 2 secretaries, Beth Fleniken and Lucy Garcia; who worked with him for 15 years.
Survivors include his loving wife of 54 years, Sharon Vernice (Shearer) London; sons, Michael Wesley and wife Ashley Barnes London of Diboll, Stephen Douglas and wife Regina Rudd London of Jasper; daughter, Candace Renee London Metz and husband Christopher of Conroe; grandsons, Colton Claude-Wesley Metz CMI of Conroe, Cyle Ray Metz, Firefighter of Conroe, Joshua Douglas and Hunter Marion London of Charlotte, NC; and Jayson Lynn London of Beaumont; brothers, John and wife Dorothy London of Huntsville, Don and wife Beverly London of Huntsville; sister, Carleen and husband Jerry Ferguson of Sulphur Springs.
Mr. London was preceded in death by his parents, Harold Wesley and Fannie London, father and mother-in-law, Doug and Cookie Shearer; step-father, Ed Caskill.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at Gipson Funeral Home, with a maximum of 10 visitors at a time in accordance with the COVID-19 guidelines
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
Condolences may be offered at www.gipsonfuneralhome.com
