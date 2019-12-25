Graveside services for Theda E. Hope Craft, 92, of Pollok, will be held Thursday, December 26, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Pollok Cemetery with Bro. Bud McGee officiating.
Ms. Craft was born August 5, 1927 in Dallas, Texas, the daughter of the late Herbert Chester Hope and Eura Mae (Martin) Hope and died Monday, December 23, 2019 in Lufkin.
Ms. Craft worked as a caregiver for the Lufkin State Supported Living Center for over 20 years. She was a member of O’Quinn Baptist Church. Ms. Craft enjoyed the outdoors, watching her son dirt track race, NASCAR, and listening to Tom Jones.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Randall and Lisa Craft of Pollok; daughter, Carolyn Blackburn of Pollok; granddaughter and husband, Cristi and Jamie Allen of Pollok; granddaughter and husband, Holly and Ben Cryer of Lufkin; grandson, Adam Craft of Lufkin; grandson, Brad Allen of Pollok; great-grandchildren, Kayli Warnasch and fiancé Andrew Badeaux, Kylee Warnasch, Trent Allen, and Jayci Allen and fiancé Lance Hamilton; along with numerous nieces, nephew and other relatives.
Ms. Craft was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Ruth Henderson and Ruby Fenley; and brothers, Hubert Hope, Chester Hope, George Hope, Bobby Ray Hope, Jessie Carl Hope, and Roy K. Hope.
Special memorials may be made to Affinity Hospice, 2708 S Medford Dr, Lufkin, TX 75901.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
