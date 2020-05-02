J.C. Bray
Graveside services for J.C. Bray, 77, of Lufkin will be held Monday, May 4, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the Berry Cemetery with Brother Jay Jackson, Jr. officiating. There will be a come-and-go reception following the services in the fellowship hall of Mt. Zion Baptist Church.
Mr. Bray was born January 7, 1943 in Kosse, Texas to the late Frankie (Johnson) and Jesse James Bray, and died Wednesday, April 29, 2020 from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.
Mr. Bray retired from the road construction department of Moore Brothers Construction Co. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and being outdoors. Mr. Bray was of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include his sons and daughter-in-law, James and Shirley Bray of Huntington, Rickie Odell and Gina Brown of Milam, and Terry Lee Bray of Huntington; daughters and sons-in-law, Donna Kay Fredregill of Huntington, Ann and Jerrald Rekieta of Garrison, Rhonda and Larry Torres of Lufkin, and Joy Faye and Charles Calhoun of Shamrock; 21 grandchildren; 47 great-grandchildren; 11 great-great-grandchildren; brothers and sister-in-law, Jay and Nell Jackson of Woodville and Dale Bray of Lufkin; and a number of nieces, nephews and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jesse James Bray and Frankie (Johnson) Jackson Bray; daughter, Joyce Lynn Bray; grandsons, Ty Jaramillo Torres and Jesse Franklin Bray; and sister-in-law, Sandra Bray.
Pallbearers will be Randall Lamon, Wesley Bray, Randy Howell, Covale McRae, Noah Dixon, and Zelmon Lum.
Honorary pallbearers will be David Willis, Jesse Lum, James Bray, and Zander Shird.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.