Susan Prentice McKinney entered this world in Nacogdoches, TX on November 28, 1948 and flew home September 3rd, 2019. She was the youngest of four daughters born to the late Dr. Edgar Prentice McKinney and Katherine Louise Monger McKinney. Her sister, Harriot Jane Whiddon, tenderly cared for her throughout her illness. Her sisters Katherine Mary Ann “Pook” and Laura Louise “Ditty” and her brothers’ in law Lt. General “Cotton” Whiddon and Jack Utley are celebrating with her now on the other side.
She was named for pioneer Texan, Austin Colonist and Great, Great Grandmother Susan Prentice Redfield who came to Cunningham’s Prairie, TX in 1831. A Texas original in the mold of Molly Ivins, one of her favorite writers, she was independent, opinionated with a zest for life and an outspoken nature. Though she did walk down the aisle several times, in the end she preferred her menfolk to “live close and visit often”. She was known for her culinary creations, which tended toward the unusual and fantastical, gleaned from her extensive cookbook collection.
Well-read and progressive, she also deeply valued traditions and her deep East Texas roots. She was a knowledgeable gardener who had a soft spot for animals and people in need. She was a constant presence in the lives of the young and old in her family providing a safe harbor in the present and a vital link to the past. She kept Christmas in her heart all year long helping her friends and her community throughout her life. She will be sorely missed and fondly remembered by a host of family and friends.
She was Aunt and Big Sister to her nieces and nephews; Lindon Dennis, Mary Louise Biederman, Orren Prentice Whiddon, Laura Shortell, John Michael Utley, Tassie Haven, Barbara Chandler, Rachel Dennis, Orren Anders Whiddon, Alyse Gutierrez, Amy Rose Perchevitch, Joe Shortell, Catharine Whiddon and Skylar Chandler. Pallbearers are Mark Hogan, Robert Whiltlesay, Morris Boozer and John Michael Utley.
The Family is grateful for the exceptional care given by Hospice in the Pines, Pinecrest and all their home health aides.
There will be a visitation for the community, Thursday, September 5, 2019 from 5:30 pm until 7:30pm at the funeral home and a Celebration of her life lead by The Reverend Patsy G. Barham, 10:00, Friday, September 6, 2019 at Cason Monk Funeral Home after which she will be interred at Oak Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice In The Pines, your local animal shelter or the Charity of your choice.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.