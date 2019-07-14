Suzy P. Dailey
Services for Suzy P. Dailey, 78, of Broaddus, will be at 4 p.m. today in the Wyman Roberts Memorial Chapel in San Augustine. Interment will follow in the Levi Crow Cemetery in San Augustine County. Mrs. Dailey was born Nov. 19, 1940, in Port Arthur and died July 13, 2019, in Broaddus. Visitation will be from 3-4 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Terry Alexander Graham
Services for Terry Alexander Graham, 54, of San Augustine, will be at 1 p.m. today in the Wyman Roberts Memorial Chapel in San Augustine. Interment will follow in Rosevine Cemetery. Mr. Graham was born July 22, 1964, in San Augustine and died July 10, 2019, in San Augustine.
Violet Little
Services for Violet Little, 100, of Lufkin, will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Fielder Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6:-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Mrs. Little was born April 22, 1919, in Lufkin and died July 12, 2019, in Lufkin.
Jane Diane (Lyons) Timon
Services for Jane Diane (Lyons) Timon, 75, of Apple Springs, are pending with Carroway Funeral Home. Mrs. Timon died July 13, 2019, in Lufkin.
Frances Little Whitten
Services for Frances Little Whitten, 89, of Nacogdoches, are pending with Gipson Funeral Home. Mrs. Whitten was born Dec. 24, 1929, and died July 10, 2019, in a Nacogdoches nursing facility.
