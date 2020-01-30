Services for James Ray Shelton, 84, of Wells will be held Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Gipson Funeral Home Chapel, with Brother Horace Fletcher officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Hope Cemetery in Wells.
James was born November 20, 1935 in Wells, Texas to the late Virgie Jane (Landrum) and Apostle Paul Shelton. He passed away January 26, 2020 at his residence in Wells.
James was a timber contractor employed with Owen Illinois. He was a cattleman and one of his hobbies was wood-working, as well as hunting and fishing. He especially loved researching the ancestry of his family and sharing this information with his loved ones.
Survivors include his wife, Melba Shelton of Wells; daughters, Irene Austin of Orange, Diane Nida of Santa Paula, California, and Kathleen Murphy of Lufkin; son, William Shelton of San Diego, California; sister, Vernell Faulk of Lufkin; 10 grandchildren, 3 great-great grandchildren and numerous other relatives.
James was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Pauline Jackson.
Pallbearers will be Daniel Storment, Trever Riddley, William Shelton, Paul Austin, Calvin Burkhart and Dylan Campbell.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday evening, January 31, 2020 at the funeral home.
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
Condolences may be offered at www.gipsonfuneralhome.com
