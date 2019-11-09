Doylene L. Cook Jumper
Funeral services for Doylene L. Cook Jumper, 87, of Hudson will be held Monday, November 11, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Gary Forrest officiating, under the auspices of the Lufkin Chapter #382 Order of the Eastern Star. Interment will follow in the Gann Cemetery.
Mrs. Doylene was born August 7, 1932 in the Camp Ruby Community of Polk County, Texas to the late Opal Gladys (Adams) and Crit Lancaster, and died Friday, November 8, 2019 in Lufkin.
Mrs. Doylene resided in Lufkin most of her life and was co-owner and founder of Cook’s Saw Shop for 32 years. She was a 50-year member of the Lufkin Chapter #382 Order of the Eastern Star, and a member of Parkview Baptist Church.
Survivors include Cliff Jumper of Hudson; sons and daughters-in-law, Michael Cook of Pollok, Weldon and Michelle Cook of Cushing, Stacy and Linda Cook of Hudson; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, Peggy and James Headrick and Joyce Ferguson, all of Lufkin; and a number of nieces, nephews and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 36 years, James Cook; and daughters, Darla Tillery and Charlotte Cook.
Pallbearers will be Audra Bolton, Wayne Jordan, Anthony Miller, Jacob Crain, Brian McGilvra, and Randy Holcomb.
Honorary pallbearers will be Henry Netherton, Pat Knox, David Morgan, and Gary Thompson.
The family extends special thanks to Hospice in the Pines and PineCrest Retirement Community for the loving care she received.
Memorial contributions may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children, Donor Development Office, 6977 Main Street, Houston, Texas 77030, or Hospice in the Pines, 1504 W. Frank Avenue, Lufkin, Texas 75904.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Sunday evening at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
