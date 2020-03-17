Graveside services for Chester Calvin Ables, 96, of Etoile will be held Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Blue Springs Cemetery in Etoile with Brother Trey Ainsworth officiating.
Mr. Ables was born January 26, 1924 in Timpson, Texas to the late Claudia (Lindsey) and John Alvin Ables, and died Sunday, March 15, 2020 in a local nursing home. He had resided in Etoile for 40 years.
Mr. Ables was such a hard worker in life. He, for years, lived in Grangerland, Texas and worked for Conroe Creosoting Co. He and his family moved to Nederland, Texas in 1963 and he went to work for Foster Grant and then retired from Houston Chemical. Mr. Ables then moved with his wife to Etoile, Texas where he lived out the rest of his life.
Survivors include his daughters and son-in-law, Elaine and Ted Johnson of Silsbee and Sharon Alston of Kountze; son and daughter-in-law, Chester and Frances Ables of Onalaska; grandchildren and spouses, Bec and Cindi Wilson, Noel and Elizabeth Lewis, Whitney and Robby Crawford, Ansley and Nick Jorgenson; great-granddaughters, Camden Odstrcil, Cassidy Odstrcil, Angelina Lewis and Alicia Lewis.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Gladys Marie (Burnaman) Ables; and 11 brothers and sisters.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
