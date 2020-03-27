Private graveside services for Shirley Faye Stubblefield, 84, of Lufkin will be held in the Largent Cemetery with Brother Lewis Jones and Jeremy Jones officiating.
Ms. Stubblefield was born June 6, 1935 in Diboll, Texas to the late Susie Jane (Fisher) and William Maston Landrum, and died Wednesday, March 25, 2020 in a Dallas hospital.
Shirley was a Registered Nurse and worked for Texas Home Health, Woodland Heights Hospital, and MHMR. She enjoyed quilting, sewing, and tatting, and held the title Master Tatter. She also liked collecting recipes and cooking. She loved her family more than anything and always looked forward to traveling with them in her motorhome. Ms. Stubblefield was of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include her daughter, Sheila Jones and husband Mike of Bullard; sons, Ronald Stubblefield and wife Bonnie, David Stubblefield and wife Leesa, all of Lufkin; granddaughter, Elaine Hammett and husband Robert of Red Oak; grandsons, Jeremy Jones and wife Brittany of Whitehouse, Jason Jones and wife Caitlyn of Flint; great-grandchildren, Sydney Hammett, Sean Hammett, Emma Jones, Bella Jones, Beau Jones, and Harper Jones; sisters-in-law, Marie Landrum and Patsy Landrum, both of Lufkin; brother-in-law, Raymond Dick Dunn of Centerville; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Edna Williams, Marie Dunn, and Bessie Henderson and husband Tandy; brothers, Wallace Landrum, James Landrum, and G.B. Landrum and wife Vera; and former husband, Donald Ray Stubblefield.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jason Jones, Jeremy Jones, Mike Dunn, Dickie Dunn, Bobby Landrum and Robert Hammett.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
