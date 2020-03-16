Memorial services for Jerome “Jerry” Kocar, 87, of Lufkin, formerly of Chicago, will be held Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Henderson Chapel at First United Methodist Church of Lufkin with Reverend Dr. Jerome Brimmage officiating. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home.
Mr. Kocar was born January 13, 1933 in Chicago, Illinois and died Friday, March 13, 2020 in Lufkin.
Mr. Kocar proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. He was an Engineer for Alcoa and retired after 35 years of service. He loved the outdoors, and did a lot of volunteer work, particularly with the Boy Scouts. Mr. Kocar attended First United Methodist Church of Lufkin.
Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Judy Kocar of Lufkin; son, Jeff Kocar; daughter Jill Kocar; and numerous other relatives.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to PineCrest Retirement Community, 1302 Tom Temple Drive, Lufkin, Texas 75904 or First United Methodist Church of Lufkin, 805 E. Denman Avenue, Lufkin, Texas 75901.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Tuesday afternoon prior to the service at the church.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.