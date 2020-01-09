Billie Marie Miller, age 79 of Lufkin, passed away surrounded by her loving family January 2, 2020, in Lufkin. She was born October 12, 1940 in Oakwood, Texas.
Billie was a military wife and lived all over the United States. She devoted her time to caring for her husband, her daughter and her home. While living in Gulfport, MS, Billie became an avid girl scout supporter and spent many hours participating in fundraisers and other events.
Billie enjoyed working with ceramics, crocheting and working in her flower gardens. She had an eye for floral design and made beautiful floral arrangements.
Billie and her husband had lived in Lufkin for the past twenty-two years, coming from the North Richland Hills area. She was preceded in death by her mother, Irene Wilburn; father, Aubrey Wilburn and brother, Clyde Kenneth Buyher.
Billie is survived by her husband, Kenneth Miller of Lufkin; daughter & son-in-law, Debra & Robert Wilson of Watson, LA and grandchildren, Samuel & Kenley Wilson.
A private family burial took place Sunday, January 5, 2020, in Siloam Cemetery, south of Buffalo, Texas.
Arrangements were under the direction of Walters Funeral Home in Centerville, Texas. www.waltersfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.