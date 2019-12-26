Ted Ross Howard
Funeral services for Ted Ross Howard, 65, of Huntington, will be held Friday, December 27, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Shawnee Church of Jesus Christ with Bro. Cary Modisett and Bro. Dick Donovan officiating. Interment will follow at Jonesville Cemetery.
Mr. Howard was born November 4, 1954 in Woodville, Texas, the son of the late Henry Andrew Howard and Irma (Ross) Howard, and died Monday, December 23, 2019 in Lufkin.
Mr. Howard was a member of Central Church of Christ. He was enlisted to serve his country in the United States Army but was medically discharge before he could do so. Mr. Howard loved to hunt and travel. He especially loved going on cruises with his wife. When you thought of Ted, your first thought was of his love of singing. He left an everlasting impression on every life he touched.
Mr. Howard is survived by his wife, Brenda Reeves Howard of Huntington; daughter, Crystal Reeves of Grand Prairie; daughter and son-in-law, Melanie and Jeremy Ringler of Grand Prairie; daughter and son-in-law, Hannah and Brandon White of Huntington; grandchildren, Tyler, Tiffany, BreeAnn, Andrew, William, and Bailee Grace; sister, Robbie Maxwell of Huntington; sister and brother-in-law, Frankie and Darrell Fondren of Silsbee; brother, Henry Howard of Huntington; sister and brother-in-law, Mozelle and Billy Emerson of Huntington; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Roger Dale Howard; and brother-in-law, Earl Maxwell.
Pallbearers will be Greg Harrison, Manuel Rodriguez, David Allen, Gerald Davis, Howard Smith, Steve Speight, Jason McGaughey, and Dwayne Wade.
Honorary Pallbearers will be David Palmore, Carl Crawford, Steve Phillips, Terry Pitts, Todd Smith, and Tommy Terry.
Visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Shawnee Church of Jesus Christ.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.