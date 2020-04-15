Clint Becker
Graveside services for Clint Becker, 75, of Lufkin will be held in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park with Brother Bryan Lipscomb officiating.
Mr. Becker was born October 27, 1944 in Nacogdoches, Texas to the late Fannie Jean (Burrows) Becker Payne and Virgil Clinton Becker, Sr., and died Monday, April 13, 2020 at his residence.
Mr. Becker resided in Lufkin most of his life. He served in the Texas National Guard from 1966-1974 and retired from Texas Foundries in 2009 following 45 years of employment. He was an avid golfer and had many good times with his loved ones at Neches Pines Golf Course, where he also worked after retiring. Mr. Becker was a member of Providence Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Dianne (Boatman) Becker of Lufkin; son, Chad Becker and friend Jana Chandler of Lufkin; daughter, Britta Bailey and husband Kirby of Lufkin; grandchildren, Jennah Przybiski and husband Andy, Haley Becker, Ashley Bailey and Addyson Gray; great-granddaughter, Remi Przybiski; sisters-in-law, Susan Provine and husband Robert of Garrison, Rhonda Schoppe and husband Dwain of Sacul; brother-in-law, Mike Boatman of Garrison; and nephews, Steve Provine and wife Debbie and Jim Chatman.
He was preceded in death by his parents and son, Aaron Becker.
Pallbearers will be John Ogden, Malcom Deason, Jimmy Mettlen, Jimmy McClain, Willie Ricks, and Tommy Biggs.
Memorial contributions may be made to Providence Baptist Church, 4423 Ted Trout Drive, Lufkin, Texas 75904.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
