Kimberly (Clark) Blanchard, 53, of Huntington died Friday, March 27, 2020. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home. Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Kimberly was born September 12, 1966 in Lufkin, Texas to the late Peggy (Dominy) and Donald Royce Clark. She had resided in Huntington for all her life.
Kim worked as an Inspector for the State of Texas. She enjoyed watching western movies, going shopping and being in the kitchen cooking but most important to her was her family whom she loved spending time with. Kimberly was of the Baptist faith and attended McKindree Baptist Church.
Survivors include her sister and brother-in-law, Angela (Clark) Plake and Lee of Rocky Hill; brother, Jeff Clark of Huntington; loving companion, Mike Tindel of Lufkin; nephew and wife, Aaron Webb and Kylee; Nieces, Ciara Webb, Felicia Webb and Brittany Shelby; 8 great-nephews and nieces; aunt Sue Hodges; uncle and wife, Jerry Clark and Barbara; aunt and husband, Nola Smith and Marlyn; aunt and husband, Nona Modisette and James; numerous cousins, other family members and friends; and ‘Puggy’, her beloved dog of 20 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents.
