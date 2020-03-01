Eva Mae Boulware
Services for Eva Mae Boulware, 89, of Zavalla, are pending with Carroway Funeral Home in Lufkin. Mrs. Boulware died Feb. 29, 2020, in Nacogdoches.
Alys McLaughlin Frazier
Services for Alys McLaughlin Frazier, 92, of Lufkin, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Cyprian’s Episcopal Church. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home. Mrs. Frazier was born Oct. 17, 1927, in Dallas and died Feb. 26, 2020, in Lufkin.
Robert Glenn Mooney
Robert Glenn Mooney, 84, of Etoile, died Feb. 29, 2020, in Etoile. Services are pending and cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home. Mr. Mooney was born August 8, 1935, in Etoile.
Iris Lucille (Stoner) Reddy
Services for Iris Lucille (Stoner) Reddy, 86, of Cypress, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday in the PineCrest Retirement Community Chapel. Iris was born Jan. 30, 1934, in Richmond County, Ohio, and died Feb. 22, 2020, in Cypress. Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
