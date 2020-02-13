Services for Gene Bennett, 90, of Corrigan, formerly of Argyle, Texas, will be held at a later date.
Mr. Bennett was born December 5, 1929 in Clyde, Texas, the son of the late Asa Bennett and Aurelia (Key) Bennett, and died Wednesday, January 29, 2020 in Corrigan.
Mr. Bennett was of Methodist faith. He worked as a fireman in Dallas for 20 years, and then went on to go to Culinary School. Mr. Bennett owned and operated Branding Iron BBQ in Cedar Creek Lake. He also was a master gardener.
Mr. Bennett is survived by his son, Doug Bennett of Denton, TX; son, John Bradley Bennett of Mabank, TX; daughter and son-in-law, Susie and Gary Kendrick of Corrigan; son and daughter-in-law, Jeff and Denise Bennett of Argyle, TX; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and one on the way; sister, Katherine Davis of Phoenix, AZ; sister, Betty Tarrent of Roscoe, TX; brother, Key Bennett of New Braunfels, TX; sister, Mina McCoy of Philomath, OR; and sister, Eidie of Colorado.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Maudie Hollis; brother, John Dewey Bennett; first wife, Joyce (Gardner) Bennett; and second wife, Johanne Hayden Bennett.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
