A celebration of the life of Joshua Paul Morgan, 29, of Lufkin will be held Sunday, December 29, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Keltys First Baptist Church with Pastor Mark Livingston officiating. Interment will follow in the Ivy Cemetery in Huntington.
Joshua was born February 6, 1990 in Midland, Texas to Myra (Athey) and Eddie Morgan, and went home to the arms of Jesus Tuesday, December 24, 2019.
Joshua accepted Jesus Christ as his personal Savior when he was six years old, and he has been a faithful follower of Christ since that time. He spent a great deal of his time reading the Bible, reading Bible commentaries, or watching videos of Bible expositors.
Those that knew Josh well came to realize that he never had an insincere or deceitful thought or a hidden motive in his relationships. He always considered the well-being of others more important than that of himself. This was most clearly evidenced in working with children in AWANA (Approved Workmen Are Not Ashamed).
He was an AWANA helper and leader for over 17 years. His clear zeal was that God's word be clearly presented and understood. Josh completed all aspects for the available curriculum for the AWANA Bible Scripture memory program from 5 years old through the High School curriculum. He received every AWANA award available including the highest Citation Award. Once, in response to an online "challenge" from Art Rorheim, the Founder of AWANA, Joshua memorized Isaiah 53. Thereafter, he could always recite the verses upon request.
Josh also had a long career in 4-H including being President of the local Lone Star 4-H club and receiving numerous awards in Public Speaking, Forestry, and Wildlife. His Forestry Team competed in the National 4-H Forestry competition in Weston, West Virginia. He received the highest 4-H State Record Book award in Public Speaking and was awarded a trip to Washington D.C for this accomplishment. While there, he was honored by being chosen to lay a wreath upon the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
Josh was very passionate about conservative politics and was very involved in the Angelina County Republican Party. He attended five Texas State Republican Conventions and served as a delegate to four of the State Conventions.
Joshua was homeschooled through high school in association with the Angelina Home Educators. He attended Angelina Junior College and was a junior at UT Tyler pursuing a Computer Science degree.
Joshua will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Survivors include his parents, Myra and Eddie Morgan; brother, Caleb Edward Morgan; maternal grandmother, Marceil “Marcie” Waltman; aunts and uncles, Linda and Bob Manz, Ralph Athey, Bea Athey, Carole and Ronald Sheffield, David and Mitsy Morgan, and Philip Morgan; and numerous cousins, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Mary Francis “Billie” Solley and paternal grandfathers, JP Morgan and James Berryman; maternal grandfathers, Robert Athey and Allen Waltman; and uncle, Dewey K. Morgan.
Pallbearers will be Stan Buck, Jr., Wes Manz, Justin Carpenter, Treyton Puntch, Andrew Farley, and Wesley Burke.
Honorary pallbearers will be Danny Butler, Chris Hawthorn, and Luis Gonzalez.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Keltys First Baptist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 3043, Lufkin, Texas 75903 or AWANA, 1 East Bode Road, Streamwood, Illinois 60107-6658, or online at awana.org.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Saturday evening at Keltys First Baptist Church.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.