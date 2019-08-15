Sandra (Eddings) Reneau
A Memorial Visitation for Sandra (Eddings) Reneau, 63, of Lufkin, will be held Friday, August 16, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Shafer Funeral Home.
Mrs. Reneau was born February 20, 1956 in Hemphill, Texas, the daughter of the late Curtis Blake Eddings and Mary (Conn) Eddings, and died Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at her residence.
Mrs. Reneau taught for Central I.S.D for 25 years. She was a loving wife, mother, and Nana.
Mrs. Reneau is survived by her husband, Bill Reneau Jr. of Lufkin; son, Bill Reneau III of Lufkin; daughter and son-in-law, April and Michael Allen of Pollok; grandchildren, Blake Reneau, Kelsey Reneau, and Jace Allen; sister, Martha Reneau of Central; and sister and brother-in-law, Kathy and Gary Burkhalter of Rosevine.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
