A private graveside service will be held for Angela Kay Landers-Haden, 51, of Lufkin.
Mrs. Haden was born May 23, 1968 in Lufkin, Texas, the daughter of Clarence Junior Landers and Eula May (Frizzell) Landers, and died Saturday, May 16, 2020 in Lufkin.
Mrs. Haden loved her family deeply, and every moment spent with them brought her great joy.
Mrs. Haden is survived by her Husband, Scott Wayne Haden of Lufkin, TX; son and daughter-n-law, Ryan Scott and Breanna Nicole Haden of Lufkin, TX; daughter and son-in-law, Brittany Skye and Joshua Michael Allen of Kountze, TX; granddaughter, Elizabeth Grace Allen of Kountze, TX; mother, Eula Mae Landers of Lufkin, TX; and sister Sandy Renee (Landers) Hendricks of Lufkin, TX.
She was preceded in death by her father, Clarence Junior Landers and grandmother, Rena Frizzell.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
