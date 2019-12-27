Funeral services for Gina Dennis Williams, 51, of Huntington will be held Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel in Lufkin with Pastor Bobby Russell officiating. Interment will follow in the Rocky Hill Cemetery.
Gina was born June 15, 1968 in Center, Texas to Martha Ann (Rash) and Gilbert Paul Dennis, Sr., and died Tuesday, December 24, 2019 in a local hospital.
Gina was a lifetime resident of Huntington and a 1986 graduate of Huntington High School. She had owned and operated her own business successfully for more than 25 years. Gina loved gardening, being outdoors, and deep-sea fishing with her boys. She had a passion for cooking and could build anything out of nothing in her “crafting shed”. She was always known for helping others and was the first to help anyone in need, but she would not share her deer stand or gun with anyone. Above all else, Gina loved her grandchildren, “The Lights of Her Life”. She was of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include her husband, Bruce Williams of Huntington; son, Caleb Rollie Williams and wife Sarah of Huntington; daughter, Shelby M’kel Pryor and husband Zackry of Huntington; grandchildren, Levi Rollie Williams, Lyla Grace Williams, and Stella M’kel Pryor; parents, Gilbert Paul Dennis, Sr. and Joan M. Fisher of Huntington; mother, Martha Ann Rash of Huntington; sisters, Christy McClelland and husband Bud of Hudson, Mecka Crawford and husband Trent, Natasha Page and husband Joey, all of Huntington; brother, Gilbert Paul Dennis, Jr. and wife Bettie of Huntington; sisters-in-law, Drue Williams of Huntington, Penny Adams and husband John of Woden; brother-in-law, Scott Williams of Huntington; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and a host of friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents-in-law, Buddy and Tony (LaBar) Williams.
Pallbearers will be Caleb Williams, Zackry Pryor, Gary Williams, Randy Deal, Micheal Modisette, and David Cook.
Honorary pallbearers will be Merlyn Bergen, John Bergen, Ricky Ethridge, Billy Bob Evans, and Chuck Brooks.
The family extends special thanks and appreciation to the staffs of the Orthopedic Wing at Woodland Heights Medical Center and Heart to Heart Hospice for their compassionate care.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday evening at the funeral home in Lufkin.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
