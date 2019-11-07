Jordan A. Hernandez
Funeral services for Jordan A. Hernandez, 26, of Diboll will be held Friday, November 8, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Vic Bass officiating. Interment will follow in the Prairie Grove Cemetery.
Jordan was born March 19, 1993 in Lufkin, Texas to Theresa (Sheddan) and the late Fidencio Hernandez, Jr., and died Monday, November 4, 2019 in Lubbock.
Jordan was a lifetime resident of Diboll and worked for Independence Contract Drilling as a floorhand. He was a loving son, husband, father, and brother, and enjoyed spending time in the outdoors, hunting, fishing, and grilling.
Survivors include his wife, Kelly (Parker) Hernandez of Diboll; daughters, Mercy Hernandez and Justice Hernandez, both of Diboll; parents, Theresa and James Burns of Diboll; brothers, Tanner Burns of Diboll and Fidencio Hernandez III of Corrigan; sisters, Jaydn Burns of Diboll and Jasmine Martinez of Corrigan; grandfather, Ernie Pistone of Plantersville; grandparents, Fidencio, Sr. and Petra Hernandez of Chester; and numerous other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his father, Fidencio Hernandez, Jr.; grandmother, Marcia Pistone; and aunt, Sylvia Crawford.
Pallbearers will be Jay Burns, J.R. Burns, Shane Wells, Colt McAdams, John Charles McAdams, and Alec Morales.
Honorary pallbearers will be Stephen Wells, John McAdams, Phil Clark, and Donald Coulter.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday evening at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
