Ernestine Duke Conner
Private graveside services for Ernestine Duke Conner, 87, of Lufkin will be held Saturday, May 2, 2020 in the Fielder Memorial Cemetery with Brother Greg Denman officiating. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Mrs. Conner was born January 20, 1933 in Lufkin, Texas to the late Vada Mae (Squyres) and Ernest Edney Duke, and died Thursday, April 30, 2020 in Tyler.
Mrs. Conner was a lifelong resident of Lufkin. She was a homemaker and a creative seamstress. She was a member of The Top 20 Sunday School Class at Homer United Methodist Church. She had a servant’s heart that found expression in her family, church, and community.
Survivors include her husband of 70 years, George Conner of Homer; daughter and son-in-law, Donna and Roy Owens of Homer; granddaughter, Lauren Owens of Nacogdoches; nephew, Steven Porter and wife Jan of Homer; niece, Sherry Durham and husband Wayne of Homer; great nieces and nephews, Stephanie and James Khattak of Dallas, Sheraden and Chris Richards of Richmond, Kendelle Porter of College Station; brother-in-law, Denny Porter of Homer; and a host of other friends and family she loved and held dear to heart, including Margie Evans and Jessie Conner.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Shirlene Porter.
Memorial contributions may be made to Homer United Methodist Church, 5265 Highway 326, Lufkin, Texas 75901.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
