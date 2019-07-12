Ernest “Dumas” Day
Funeral services for Ernest “Dumas” Day, 75, of the Saron Community will be held Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel in Lufkin with Brother Cary Modisett officiating. Graveside services with military honors will follow in the Dunk Havard Cemetery.
Mr. Day was born September 19, 1943 in Lufkin, Texas to Opal Irene (Harris) and James Raybon Day, and died Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at his residence.
Mr. Day was a lifetime resident of the Saron Community. He served 8 1/2 years in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and retired from the construction industry. Mr. Day was of the Pentecostal faith.
Survivors include his son and daughter-in-law, Darryl and Tracy Day of Lufkin; son and girlfriend, Eric Day and Salona Carroll of Kountze; stepdaughter, Kim Keely of Zavalla; six grandchildren; mother, Opal Day of Saron; brother and sister-in-law, Troy and Sunny Day of Bridge City; sister, Lois Windham of Saron; special nephew, Adrian Windham of Saron; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his father, James Raybon Day; and wife, Ruthie Day.
Pallbearers will be Tyler Windham, Cody Day, Dalton Windham, Darrell Brandon, Dusty Stringer, and Randy Deal.
Honorary pallbearers will be past and present members of the Saron Hunting Club.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday evening at the funeral home in Lufkin.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
